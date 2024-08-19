Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 491,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,308,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 166,736 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 267,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.46 million, a PE ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

