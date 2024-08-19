Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Distribution Solutions Group traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 9,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.
Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, August 5th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 0.99.
Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $439.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.
