Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Trading Up 5.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Distribution Solutions Group traded as high as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 9,559 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGR

Insider Transactions at Distribution Solutions Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Robert Zamarripa bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $120,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $439.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.40 million. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.