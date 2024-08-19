Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Down to $32.64

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.64, but opened at $31.71. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $31.82, with a volume of 850,703 shares trading hands.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 181.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $592,601.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,856,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 634,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 645,911 shares of company stock valued at $23,380,308 over the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.