easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 933.0 days.
easyJet Price Performance
Shares of EJTTF stock remained flat at $5.44 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. easyJet has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.30.
About easyJet
