Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 9.2% in July

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,581,500 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 1,740,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,104,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS ELTP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.20. 963,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.16. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $212.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.11.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of oral, controlled-release products, and generic pharmaceuticals. The company operates in two segments, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Pharmaceuticals and New Drug Applications for Branded Pharmaceuticals.

