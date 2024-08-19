Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.47 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 839,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 460,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

