Energi (NRG) Price Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0715 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $5.70 million and $567,085.32 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00035106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,755,634 coins and its circulating supply is 79,762,844 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

