ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 2.5 %

ENG stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

About ENGlobal

See Also

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

