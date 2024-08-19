Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 109 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in AutoZone by 60.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 243,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,780,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,212.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,982.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2,956.87. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,375.35 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.37 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

