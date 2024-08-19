Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.8% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $135.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.63, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $138.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total transaction of $85,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.95, for a total transaction of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,232 shares of company stock worth $4,100,300. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.