Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,284 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,445,000 after buying an additional 740,048 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,864. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Skyworks Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $107.32 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $905.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.13%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

