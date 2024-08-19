Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 713.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $483.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $409.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.