Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $158.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $160.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.