Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Hess by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,100,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 690,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 398,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $212.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.42.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $136.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $130.35 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.29.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

