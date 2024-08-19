Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ISTB stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1549 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

