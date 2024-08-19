Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
ISTB stock opened at $48.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- This Small Cap Wealth Management Stock Could Provide Big Returns
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.