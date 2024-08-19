Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP stock opened at $99.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $100.21.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

