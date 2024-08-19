Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 111,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Performance

CGBL opened at $30.31 on Monday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.09.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

