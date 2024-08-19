Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $185.41 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $186.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.60 and a 200 day moving average of $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

