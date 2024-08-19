Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at $879,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,663. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.0 %

CBOE opened at $202.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.61 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.86.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

