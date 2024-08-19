EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,072.5 days.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of EQB stock remained flat at $70.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06. EQB has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $71.76.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

