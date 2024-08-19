Ergo Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $56.55 million and approximately $322,345.06 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,518.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.84 or 0.00570480 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00113537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00262264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00032304 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00036057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00071538 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,990,548 coins and its circulating supply is 76,990,860 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

