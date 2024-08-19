Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,640,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 12,210,000 shares. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital cut Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVLV

Institutional Trading of Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLV. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Evolv Technologies by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evolv Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVLV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.65. 408,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,327. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $569.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.24. Evolv Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

About Evolv Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.