Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Exelon by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 129,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Exelon by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Exelon by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 416,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after acquiring an additional 171,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 108,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.61 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.43.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

