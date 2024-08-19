Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.45

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.38, with a volume of 36741 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.19.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXE shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Extendicare

Extendicare Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$693.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.4699088 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.