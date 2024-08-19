Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded up $6.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,140.00. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of $781.00 and a twelve month high of $1,179.00. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,127.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,101.90.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $37.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 14.01%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

