Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Fairfax India Stock Up 0.1 %

Fairfax India stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.35. 8,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,192. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Fairfax India has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation operates as an investment holding company in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

