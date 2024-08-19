Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.87. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 1,189,902 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($26.40) EPS for the quarter.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
