Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.87. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares last traded at $3.97, with a volume of 1,189,902 shares changing hands.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 5.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($26.40) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIE. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 13,329.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.