Fetch.ai Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $860.95 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $860.95 million and approximately $66.43 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00035106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012041 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

