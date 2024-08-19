FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

FibroGen Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FGEN opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a market cap of $36.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.71. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deyaa Adib purchased 22,123 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $25,883.91. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,083.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,442 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

