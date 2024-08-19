Financial Partners Group Inc Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,024,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,384,000 after buying an additional 88,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $921.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $875.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $878.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $806.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $516.57 and a twelve month high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $956.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.