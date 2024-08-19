Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 590.0 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FCMGF remained flat at $8.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $9.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
