First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,610,600 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 5,121,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF remained flat at $12.16 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 81,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,858. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $27.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

