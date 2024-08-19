First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.03. 63,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,524. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $49.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

