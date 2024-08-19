First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.72

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 36075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth $999,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $483,000.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

