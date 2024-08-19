Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) & C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Head-To-Head Review

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Five Star Bancorp and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Star Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Dividends

Risk and Volatility

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. C&F Financial has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Five Star Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and C&F Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $115.51 million 5.09 $47.73 million $2.63 10.49 C&F Financial $123.32 million 1.43 $23.60 million $6.06 8.67

Five Star Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Star Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 22.24% 15.23% 1.23% C&F Financial 12.16% 9.13% 0.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.9% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of C&F Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of C&F Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats C&F Financial on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers loan products, including commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans, as well as operating lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

About C&F Financial

(Get Free Report)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. This segment also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, peer-to-peer payment capabilities, and debit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. The Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan production services to third parties for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination activities. The Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans. It also offers brokerage and wealth management services, and insurance products and services, as well as title and settlement agency. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Toano, Virginia.

