Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 345,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

FSBC stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $590.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.42. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.42%.

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $87,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.