Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. Fluent has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth $90,000. JB Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 4,958,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 311,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 23,592 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluent by 4.3% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

