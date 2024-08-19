Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,750,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 113,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ford Motor stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.
Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.
