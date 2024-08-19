Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Up 10.7% in July

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Fortum Oyj Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.13. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Fortum Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Further Reading

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

