Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

FRIVF remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Monday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighborhood mall in Singapore, comprising approximately 3 million sq.

