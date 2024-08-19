Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in July

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
FRIVF remained flat at $0.51 during trading on Monday. Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.
Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
