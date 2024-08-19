FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 334992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Specifically, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 119,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,354,000 after buying an additional 1,653,913 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 18,495,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,706,000 after acquiring an additional 597,450 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in FOX by 5.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,577,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,816,000 after acquiring an additional 481,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FOX by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,758,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,180,000 after acquiring an additional 268,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,420,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after acquiring an additional 492,467 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

