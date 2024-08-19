Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.69.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $177.06 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.71.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.