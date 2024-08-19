Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 3.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,891,055,000 after acquiring an additional 831,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,299,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,597,382,000 after acquiring an additional 244,803 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,296,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,799,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,826 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,285,855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.41.

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares in the company, valued at $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,174 shares of company stock worth $175,146,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $527.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $500.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.38 and a 52 week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

