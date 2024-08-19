Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Scotiabank

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the company’s current price.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

View Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,508,873. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,170.7% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 521 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.