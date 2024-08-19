Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,706 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $177.06 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.41, for a total value of $1,721,580.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock worth $1,221,095,028. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

