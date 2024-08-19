Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Trading 3.4% Higher

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 54,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$52.65 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada; and Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims located in western Quebec, Canada.

