Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 268.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Chevron by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Chevron stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.33. 852,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,838,460. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.