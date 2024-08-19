General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in General Mills by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $69.03 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $74.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 55.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.