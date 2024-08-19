GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Noble Financial

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Noble Financial from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

GeoVax Labs Trading Up 45.6 %

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.28. 21,294,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.15. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

