Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 810,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,408. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.55 billion, a PE ratio of 205.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 855.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

